Motorcycling-Vinales wins delayed and shortened MotoGP opener
March 26 Maverick Vinales won a rain-delayed and shortened Qatar MotoGP season-opener on Sunday in a triumphant Yamaha debut for the young Spaniard.
MONZA, Italy, Sept 3 Finland's Valtteri Bottas and Brazilian Felipe Massa will be racing for Williams again next season, the Formula One team said on Thursday.
"Stability is key for any team to thrive in Formula One," said principal Frank Williams in a statement at the Italian Grand Prix.
"So to be able to enter a third season with one of the strongest driver line-ups on the grid puts Williams in a fantastic position to continue its momentum towards the front of the grid in 2016." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
March 26 (Gracenote) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix on Sunday 1. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Yamaha 25 2. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 20 3. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 16 4. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 13 5. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 11 6. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Aprilia 10 7. Scott Redding (Britain) Ducati 9 8. Jack Miller (Australia) Honda 8 9. Alex Rins (Spain) Suzuki