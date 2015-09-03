MONZA, Italy, Sept 3 Finland's Valtteri Bottas and Brazilian Felipe Massa will be racing for Williams again next season, the Formula One team said on Thursday.

"Stability is key for any team to thrive in Formula One," said principal Frank Williams in a statement at the Italian Grand Prix.

"So to be able to enter a third season with one of the strongest driver line-ups on the grid puts Williams in a fantastic position to continue its momentum towards the front of the grid in 2016." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)