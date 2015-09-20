SINGAPORE, Sept 20 Williams were hoping to consolidate third place in the Formula One constructors' standings at the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday but after a luckless weekend the team will be glad to have just picked up some points at a circuit not suited to their car.

Valtteri Bottas did manage to claim fifth place around the demanding Marina Bay Street Circuit but Williams lost ground to their nearest rivals Red Bull after Felipe Massa was involved in an early collision and eventually retired halfway through the race.

Any hope of closing on second-placed Ferrari were dashed when Sebastian Vettal and Kimi Raikkonen took first and third respectively and a healthy points haul for the Red Bulls allowed them to reduce the gap to Williams in the standings.

With six rounds remaining, Mercedes are on 463 points, Ferrari on 310, Williams on 198 and Red Bull on 139.

"It's unfortunate what happened to Felipe, which meant we lost some points, but being fifth on probably the most difficult circuit for the rest of the season is not bad," Bottas told reporters.

"As a team, we've managed to improve the pit stops -- they were very good -- so the guys did well. We just need to carry on like this," the Finn added.

Those good stops may have worked against the team, however, as Massa's chances of scoring points ended after he collided with Force India's Nico Hulkenberg when the Brazilian was emerging from the pit lane on the 12th lap.

Hulkenberg cut across Massa and picked up a three-grid-position penalty for the next race in Japan for his part in an incident that ruined the race for both drivers.

"I was going into corner one from the pit lane and I was on the inside so I braked inside, he braked outside and he just turned as if I wasn't there and hit me," Massa said.

"I don't understand why he just turned the car over my car so for sure it was his mistake."

The Brazilian eventually retired from the race as his car kept going into neutral when he changed gear.

"It happened the first time coming out of Turn 13, I was changing gears -- first, second and when I went to third it went to neutral," he said.

"So I thought maybe I'd pressed something wrong on the steering wheel but I'm sure I didn't. Then it was okay for one or two laps then it started again maybe two or three times during the lap so it was impossible to carry on." (Editing by Clare Fallon)