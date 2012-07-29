By Brian Homewood
BUDAPEST, July 29 Lewis Hamilton dominated the
Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday as he led from start to finish to
claim his second win of a season that had threatened to fizzle
out.
Lotus pair Kimi Raikkonen and Romain Grosjean were second
and third behind the McLaren driver while world championship
leader Fernando Alonso was fifth, enough for him the Spaniard to
increase his lead at the top of the standings going into the one
month break.
Double world champion Sebastian Vettel finished fourth for
Red Bull, maintaining his record of having never won a race in
July.
Hamilton, fastest in both practice sessions on Friday as
well as qualifying, started on pole and only briefly
relinquished his lead for two pit stops as he give McLaren their
fifth win in the last six races at the Hungaroring.
The 2008 world champion was threatened by Grosjean early in
the race and had Raikkonen on his tail for the last few laps but
fought off both Lotus drivers.
Ferrari driver Alonso, who has 164 points in the standings,
moved 40 ahead of Webber, who was eighth in his Red Bull for the
second race in a row.
Vettel, third overall, closed the gap on Webber to two
points and Hamilton leap-frogged Raikkonon into fourth place,
although he remains 47 points behind Alonso.
"These races remind me of the old days and this is the kind
of day when you have to have your mind at 100 per cent," said
Hamilton.
"If we were on another track where overtaking was easier,
the result might have been different."
(Editing by Ed Osmond)