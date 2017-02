SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium Aug 28 Germany's Sebastian Vettel won the Belgian Grand Prix and extended his Formula One lead to 92 points in a Red Bull one-two finish with Australian Mark Webber on Sunday.

The victory was the 24-year-old world champion's seventh in 12 races so far this year, with seven remaining.

Britain's Jenson Button finished third for McLaren. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by...; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)