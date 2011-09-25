SINGAPORE, Sept 25 Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel won the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday to edge closer to becoming the Formula One's youngest double world champion.

The 24-year-old German led from pole to flag to see off the challenge of Jenson Button in his McLaren to move 124 points clear of the Briton with just 125 available.

Vettel had held a comfortable lead before Button closed to 1.7 seconds by the finish with Vettel's Red Bull team mate Mark Webber completing the podium a further 27.5 seconds back.

(Editing by Alan Baldwin; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)