HOCKENHEIM, Germany, July 22 Spain's Fernando Alonso won the German Grand Prix for Ferrari on Sunday to extend his overall Formula One championship lead to 34 points.

Germany's world champion Sebastian Vettel finished second for Red Bull with Briton Jenson Button in third place for McLaren.

Vettel's overtaking move on Button on the penultimate lap was under a stewards' investigation, however. (Editing by Alan Baldwin)