By Alan Baldwin
LONDON, March 9 Team by team prospects for
the Formula One season starting in Australia on March 18 (listed
in 2011 championship order):
-
RED BULL
Sebastian Vettel (Germany), Mark Webber (Australia)
Vettel and his team will again be the ones to beat as they
chase their third successive crowns, but they are unlikely to be
as dominant as last year. Even so, expect a few tricks to be
lurking under the skin of Adrian Newey's latest car even if
testing in Spain has been far from trouble-free. Webber should
be far more competitive than last year when he struggled to get
to grips with the tyres and allowed Vettel to build a huge
advantage early on. Only two drivers have ever won three titles
in a row - Juan Manuel Fangio and Michael Schumacher. Only
Ferrari, McLaren and Williams have ever racked up three
successive constructors' championships.
-
MCLAREN
Jenson Button (Britain), Lewis Hamilton (Britain)
After turning around a difficult 2011 season, McLaren start
the new campaign in far more bullish mood. The new MP4-27
already stands out as the best looking car on the grid and
testing has gone well. The gap between them and Red Bull could
be wafer thin. Both drivers sound confident, with Hamilton eager
to put behind him the hardest year of his career and focus on
winning races and keeping out of trouble. Button, 2011
runner-up, senses a real chance of a second title to add to his
2009 championship. The easy partnership between the two Britons
could be tested to the limit this time around.
-
FERRARI
Fernando Alonso (Spain), Felipe Massa (Brazil)
Formula One needs a strong Ferrari while Italy, without any
home-grown drivers for the first time in more than 40 years,
expects the Scuderia to deliver. The signs are not good. One of
the ugliest cars ever to emerge from Maranello has been
recalcitrant in testing and technical director Pat Fry has
warned that the podium could be a step too far in the early
races. Massa, whose days at the team look numbered, needs to
show that he still has what it takes. Alonso, who took Ferrari's
sole win of 2011, will be pushing hard as ever but may have a
frustrating wait for victories.
-
MERCEDES
Nico Rosberg (Germany), Michael Schumacher (Germany)
Mercedes are looking for a big step up on last year and the
signs so far are encouraging. Rosberg completed the most miles
in testing of any driver and Schumacher, starting the third year
of his comeback and still chasing his first win since 2006, has
sounded upbeat. The Brackley-based team have invested heavily in
technical staff and principal Ross Brawn is confident the car is
a significant improvement. If so, Rosberg could be closer than
ever to his first win and Schumacher his 92nd.
-
LOTUS
Kimi Raikkonen (Finland), Romain Grosjean (France)
The former Renault team have an all-new lineup and a new
name as well. Raikkonen was quickest on the first and last days
of testing, while Grosjean also topped the timesheets on two
occasions. In between, they had to re-design suspension parts
that cost them precious track time. The jury is out on how quick
they really are, even if on paper their prospects look bright.
Raikkonen, the 2007 champion back after a two-year absence,
seems the same as ever while Grosjean looks a far better
prospect than the stand-in who drew a blank in 2009.
-
FORCE INDIA
Paul Di Resta (Britain), Nico Hulkenberg (Germany)
The British-based Indian team are ready to move up a gear
and become a nuisance for more established rivals higher up the
pit lane. Both drivers are highly promising youngsters hungry
for success and the new car won plaudits when it was unveiled
and has looked quick in testing. One to watch.
-
SAUBER
Kamui Kobayashi (Japan), Sergio Perez (Mexico)
The departure of technical director James Key was seen as a
pre-season blow but the Swiss team are solidly professional and
have been going about their business in testing with typical
precision. The car looks a tidy solution to the rule changes and
has set some impressive times. Perez now has a year's experience
under his belt and will have grown in confidence while Kobayashi
knows how to thrill. Sauber's biggest challenge could be
developing the car over the year due to tight budgets.
-
TORO ROSSO
Daniel Ricciardo (Australia), Jean-Eric Vergne (France)
For the second year running, Ferrari-powered Toro Rosso
start the season as a potential surprise package. The all-new
lineup lacks experience but not talent and based on testing
times, the car is certainly quick. Both drivers also have plenty
of motivation, with the possibility of a coveted Red Bull seat
alongside Vettel if Webber moves on at the end of the year. In a
tight midfield, the target is top seven at least.
-
WILLIAMS
Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela), Bruno Senna (Brazil)
After their worst ever F1 season gleaned just five points,
Williams have reason to be more optimistic. They now have a
Renault engine, new technical bosses and a car that seems easier
on the tyres and has covered plenty of mileage, despite some
technical problems. On the downside, the lineup is very raw
without the expertise of departed veteran Rubens Barrichello.
-
CATERHAM
Heikki Kovalainen (Finland), Vitaly Petrov (Russia)
This should be the year when Caterham, formerly Team Lotus,
move up into the midfield and score their first point.
Kovalainen, a race winner with McLaren, believes they can close
the gap. The car will have KERS for the first time courtesy of
champions Red Bull and the title-winning Renault engine. Apart
from useful sponsorship, Petrov also brings experience from an
established team and stood on the podium only a year ago.
-
HRT
Pedro De la Rosa (Spain), Narain Karthikeyan (India)
An untested car, limited resources and the oldest driver
lineup in Formula One (average age 38) all signal a tough season
ahead for the Spanish-based team, possibly tougher than last
year. On the plus side, De la Rosa has bags of experience and
HRT's new owners know what they have got involved in. A first
point would be little short of miraculous, though.
-
MARUSSIA
Timo Glock (Germany), Charles Pic (France)
Also arriving in Melbourne with an untested car and one that
had still to pass a final crash test less than two weeks before
the start of the season. Glock is a steady pair of hands, Pic
the least experienced man on the grid. Technical consultant Pat
Symonds won titles with Renault but Marussia have to be creative
with what may be the smallest budget of any team. Points
possible only under freak conditions.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)