LONDON Jan 5 Kimi Raikkonen made himself
comfortable again in a Formula One car on Thursday and looked
forward to getting back up to speed in his comeback season with
Lotus.
The 2007 world champion, who is returning to F1 after two
seasons competing in the world rally championship, had a seat
fitting at the former Renault team's Enstone factory in central
England.
"This is indeed the first time I have properly sat in an F1
car with a helmet on since the last race of 2009," the
32-year-old former Sauber, McLaren and Ferrari driver told the
team's website (www.lotusrenaultgp.com).
"It felt a bit odd at first because the cockpit seems a bit
small but that's normal. It's just like in the past when I have
done seat fittings," added the Finn.
"It feels a bit strange when you first step into the car but
you quickly adjust. It will be nice to get back to racing."
The seat fitting, which involves moulding a seat to the
driver's exact specifications, is a routine but important part
of pre-season preparations.
The first official pre-season test at Spain's Jerez circuit
is not until early next month but Raikkonen could have a track
outing before that in an older car with different tyres.
Raikkonen, winner of 18 grands prix with McLaren and
Ferrari, has generated scores of headlines with his return to F1
as one of an unprecedented six champions on the starting grid
this year.
"It has no effect on me," he said of the positive and
negative comments. "Sometimes you hear some nonsense and
sometimes you hear nice things.
"The main thing is that coming back is what I wanted and I
have a good opportunity with the team so I'm happy. I have never
really looked at what people say or think."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tony Jimenez)