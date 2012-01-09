LONDON Jan 9 Kimi Raikkonen will prepare
for his Formula One comeback with some laps in a two-year-old
Renault race car in Spain this month before official testing
starts in February, the Finn's Lotus team said on Monday.
"We can now confirm that Kimi Raikkonen will be completing
some mileage in the team's R30 car at Valencia on 23rd/24th
January," Lotus, formerly Renault, said on their Twitter feed.
Raikkonen, the 2007 world champion with Ferrari, has not
driven an F1 car since he left the sport for the world rally
championship after the 2009 season-ender in Abu Dhabi.
The first pre-season test of the year will start at the
Jerez circuit, in southern Spain, on Feb. 7 when Lotus will have
their new car on track.
Under cost-saving regulations that limit testing, Raikkonen
will not be able to drive the latest equipment until Jerez and
nor will he be able to use the Pirelli tyres that were
introduced last year.
The 32-year-old had a seat fitting at the team factory in
England last week.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Alison Wildey)