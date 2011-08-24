Motor racing-New McLaren F1 car name to break with the past
LONDON, Feb 3 McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday.
LONDON Aug 24 Former Formula One world champion Kimi Raikkonen moved a step closer to racing at Le Mans next year with a test on Wednesday of Peugeot's 908 sportscar at Spain's Aragon circuit.
Peugeot said the Finn, F1 champion in 2007 with Ferrari and now racing a Citroen in the world rally championship, had completed 35 laps.
He was joined at the circuit by regular Le Mans drivers Franck Montagny, Stephane Sarrazin, Simon Pagenaud and Alexander Wurz.
"Kimi arrived yesterday evening in order to meet up with the team, prepare his seat and set up his driving position. He adapted very quickly to the car and gave us a valuable technical feedback," said team manager Pascal Dimitri.
"It is always interesting to get inputs from drivers such as Kimi."
Raikkonen, 31, has also tested and competed in the U.S. based NASCAR series this year as he evaluates his options for the future.
"I enjoyed this test with Peugeot. The 908 is a really fun car to drive," he said. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by...; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)
LONDON, Feb 2 Former Formula One driver Robert Kubica will make his Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar debut in June and compete in the full World Endurance Championship, the Germany-based ByKolles team announced on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 1 Former Mercedes Formula One technical head Paddy Lowe is set to become a shareholder in the Williams team when he joins after a period of 'gardening leave', British media reported on Wednesday.