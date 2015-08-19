LONDON Aug 19 Ferrari's Formula One driver lineup will remain unchanged next season after the Italian glamour team ended uncertainty surrounding Kimi Raikkonen on Wednesday.

"Scuderia Ferrari announces that it has renewed its technical and racing agreement with Kimi Raikkonen," the team said in a statement.

"The driver lineup next season will still consist of the Finnish driver and Sebastian Vettel." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)