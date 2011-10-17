SEOUL Oct 17 Among all the celebrations for Red
Bull's second Formula One constructors' championship in South
Korea on Sunday, one familiar team face was notably absent.
Adrian Newey, the technical boffin who has created
title-winning cars for three teams and been a driving force
behind Red Bull's double-double -- successive drivers' and team
titles -- was hard at work on the other side of the planet
designing the next world beater.
"Focus has to start moving towards next year and we've got
less than four months to design and build a completely new car,"
said team principal Christian Horner after German double
champion Sebastian Vettel took his 10th win in 16 races this
season.
"That's why Adrian elected not to attend this race. He's
busy back in the UK focused on our RB8 (car)."
As Horner pointed out with a smile, rivals might tolerate
one world championship but two in a row will have proved
seriously upsetting.
Making it three in a row -- a feat only ever achieved by
Ferrari, McLaren and Williams -- will be his men's stiffest
challenge yet.
"It never gets easier, that's for sure," said Horner.
"It would be foolish to underestimate the likes of Ferrari.
They are a phenomenal team with tremendous pedigree, or the
likes of McLaren and Mercedes Benz.
"We are not foolish or arrogant enough to think that this
kind of performance is normal. It's abnormal and it takes a
superhuman effort to try and achieve. Our competitors are going
to be pushing hard over the winter."
Red Bull at least have the luxury of being able to treat the
last three races as a test bed for 2012, even if they are also
chasing a couple of records to put the icing on the cake, before
the winter clampdown on testing.
Vettel can still equal compatriot Michael Schumacher's 2004
record of 13 wins in a single season and, with 12 poles so far,
also beat Nigel Mansell's 1992 feat of 14 in a campaign.
"The remaining races are the only track time that we've got,
other than a young driver test, between now and when the new car
is effectively born," said Horner.
"So we'll look to learn everything we can out of the track
time that we have available. And that means pushing right up to
the chequered flag in Brazil."
Red Bull also want to wrap up a triumphant year by securing
second place overall for Vettel's Australian team mate Mark
Webber, who has yet to win a race this year after challenging
for the title in 2010.
"I think the priority now is to get Mark into second in the
championship," declared Horner.
"Effectively its like three FA Cup finals so I think they
will be really exciting races ... both McLaren and Ferrari have
been competitive here and I think it will be tight in India, Abu
Dhabi and Brazil."
(Editing by Peter Rutherford; For Reuters sports blog Left
Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)