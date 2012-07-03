By Alan Baldwin
MILTON KEYNES, England, July 3 Formula One world
champion Sebastian Vettel has no agreement with Ferrari and
will be staying at Red Bull for years to come, team boss
Christian Horner said on Tuesday.
Horner told reporters ahead of this weekend's British Grand
Prix at Silverstone that persistent speculation about the
24-year-old German's future was wide of the mark, even if it was
unlikely to disappear.
"I have spoken with Sebastian about it and he's made it
quite clear that he hasn't had any dialogue and hasn't signed
anything with Ferrari. The rumour mill always will continue..,"
he said.
Vettel has won the last two championships with British-based
Red Bull and is currently fourth overall, 26 points behind
Ferrari's leader Fernando Alonso after eight of 20 races.
His Australian team mate Mark Webber is second, six points
ahead of Vettel.
Speculation about Vettel's future flared recently when
Ferrari principal Stefano Domenicali said the German and
Spaniard Alonso could "easily co-exist together" in the same
team.
Media reports in May also suggested Vettel had signed a
pre-contract with Ferrari, the most successful, oldest and most
glamorous team in Formula One with a move likely in 2014. Alonso
has a contract to the end of 2016.
VERY COMFORTABLE
"I think most of our team has been going to Ferrari at some
point this year, whether it be (designer) Adrian (Newey), Mark,
Sebastian, even myself at one stage was supposed to be going,"
smiled Horner.
"Sebastian is very comfortable in the team, the team is very
comfortable with Sebastian. He's been with Red Bull for over 12
years now and I think he will be us for quite a few years to
come.
"I have no concern over Sebastian and where he will be in
2013, 2014 or beyond," said the Briton.
Horner said Vettel, who still has two and half years
remaining on his current Red Bull contract, was motivated by
winning and success and the relationship between team and driver
was more than just a piece of paper.
Both, he said, had to be completely comfortable with one
another and share the same belief in their abilities.
"I don't think Ferrari is a must for him," added Horner.
"He's very happy where he is, achieving great results where he
is and he's focused on trying to achieve a lot more."
Webber's contract runs out at the end of this year and the
Red Bull boss indicated that the 35-year-old, winner of the
Monaco Grand Prix in May, could stay on for a seventh season
with them.
The Australian has a gleam in his eye again after a
disappointing 2011 and letting a title chance slip through his
fingers in 2010 and Horner said he would soon discuss with him
where they were going.
"Mark's doing a great job. I think he's driven extremely
well this year, his consistency has been strong...he's enjoying
his driving again and I think they are a strong pairing," he
declared.
"They drive the car in a similar manner and it's important
for us to have two drivers who do push each other to get the
best out of each other. So I'm sure over the next few weeks
we'll sit down and talk about the future with Mark."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by John Mehaffey)