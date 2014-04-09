LONDON, April 9 Dan Fallows has been appointed head of aerodynamics at Formula One champions Red Bull with McLaren-bound Peter Prodromou now on 'gardening leave', the team said on Wednesday.

Red Bull said Fallows, who left the team last year after working as aerodynamics team leader, had returned and was starting his new job with immediate effect.

McLaren announced last October they had signed Prodromou but Red Bull, contructors' champions for the past four years, were determined to hold the much sought-after Briton to his contract.

They did not say when his leave would formally end.

Prodromou was McLaren's head of aerodynamics until 2006, having joined that team in 1991, when he followed Adrian Newey to Red Bull. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)