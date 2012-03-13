By Alan Baldwin
| LONDON, March 13
LONDON, March 13 Formula One champions Red
Bull are more likely to promote their own young talent than try
to lure Lewis Hamilton from McLaren if they have a vacancy at
the end of the season, according to team boss Christian Horner.
Australian Mark Webber's contract with Red Bull, as team
mate to 24-year-old double champion Sebastian Vettel, expires at
the end of the year, as does 2008 world champion Hamilton's at
McLaren.
The Briton was linked last season to Red Bull, with Formula
One supremo Bernie Ecclestone suggesting only last month that
Hamilton might want to move, but Horner told British reporters
before this weekend's Australian season-opener that his team
were unlikely to be interested.
"I think that it's difficult to envisage Lewis in our team,"
he said. "I think he's comfortable in the environment that he's
in and we're certainly comfortable with the two drivers we have.
"We also took a decision to invest in youth and we've got
two really exciting youngsters that are entering GP racing in
Jean-Eric Vergne and Daniel Ricciardo - both very talented
drivers and deserve that opportunity," said Horner.
"It will be fascinating to see how they evolve during the
year. So we would be more likely to look inwardly than
outwardly."
Both Vergne and Ricciardo are starting their first full
seasons at Red Bull's sister team Toro Rosso with the potential
reward of a promotion to partner Vettel should Webber retire or
the champions decide a change is needed.
Germany's Vettel graduated in a similar way from Toro Rosso
after winning the Italian Grand Prix in 2008.
"You've got to look at the balance within a team as well,"
said Horner, who recently tipped Hamilton's team mate Jenson
Button, the 2009 champion, as likely to be Vettel's biggest
threat from outside Red Bull.
"It's important to have the right balance within any team,
not just with the drivers but throughout the organisation...our
preference would probably be more to go with drivers in whom we
have invested from a young age, and give them the opportunity to
see how they evolve rather than take something external."
Horner refused to fuel any speculation about Webber's future
however, saying the 35-year-old was in great shape, determined
to bounce back from a disappointing 2011.
"I certainly don't think Mark is going into this year
thinking this is his last," he said.
"He is motivated, he is hungry, he's enjoying Formula One
again, he sees a future beyond the end of 2012. I think that
inevitably when drivers get to a certain age...it's logical to
take things one step at a time which is what both Mark and the
team agreed to do.
"There is no pre-requisite that Mark won't be in the car in
2013. It's a long season. We'll talk about things at the end of
the year."
Horner said there were no guarantees that youngsters like
Frenchman Vergne or Australian Ricciardo would be ready to move
up at the end of the year should Webber, who won just once last
year against Vettel's 11 victories, decide to stop.
"It might take two years, or even three. It's just a healthy
situation for the team to have two really young talented drivers
who we'll be able to gauge against each other," he added.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)