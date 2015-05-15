LONDON May 15 Formula One is set to bring back refuelling in 2017 as part of a rules revamp that will also make the cars faster, louder and more aggressive looking.

The governing International Automobile Federation (FIA) said in a statement on Friday, a day after a meeting of the sport's Strategy Group, that the aim was to make cars five to six seconds a lap quicker.

This will be achieved through aerodynamic rule changes, the use of wider tyres and making the cars lighter.

Engines will remain the current V6 turbo hybrids, introduced last year in place of the V8s, but they will be higher revving and noisier.

Refuelling, which was banned in 2010, will return with a maximum race fuel allowance.

For 2016, teams will be given a free choice of dry tyre compounds to use during the race weekend.

"This constructive meeting between the FIA, FOM (Formula One Management) and the teams has allowed paving the way for the future of the championship," the governing body said.

"All parties agreed to work together with an intention to firm up these proposals and submit them to the approval of the F1 Commission and the World Motor Sport Council of the FIA as soon as possible for implementation."

A proposal to increase the engine allocation from four to five per driver for the current season was rejected, as had been expected. (Editing by Ed Osmond)