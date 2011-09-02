* Brazilian to stay with Renault
LONDON, Sept 2 Brazilian Bruno Senna will race
for Renault for the rest of the Formula One season after the
team announced a settlement with Nick Heidfeld that ended the
ousted driver's legal action against them.
"Bruno Senna has been named as a race driver alongside
Vitaly Petrov for the remainder of the 2011 Formula One season,"
Renault said on Friday.
The news came after a separate statement announcing an
'amicable' settlement with Heidfeld to call off a High Court
hearing on Sept. 19.
The pending legal action had prevented the team from
confirming Senna beyond next week's Italian Grand Prix.
"This announcement enables both parties to bring the matter
to a close and concentrate on their respective sporting
challenges in the future," the team said of the Heidfeld
agreement.
Senna, nephew of the late triple champion Ayrton, replaced
the German at last weekend's Belgian Grand Prix and can now look
forward to the remaining seven races with the season ending in
his native Sao Paulo on Nov. 27.
The Brazilian, who has yet to score a point in F1 after a
debut season with struggling HRT, qualified seventh at Spa but
finished 13th after causing a collision at the first corner.
Heidfeld's acceptance of a settlement had looked inevitable
and his Formula One career could now be over, despite his
reputation for comebacks, with few vacancies available for 2012.
CAREER LIFELINE
The 34-year-old, famed as the sport's 'Mr Second Place'
thanks to his record of eight second places without ever winning
in 183 starts, had been out of a job already at the end of last
season.
However he was thrown a career lifeline when Renault's
leading driver Robert Kubica suffered severe injuries in a rally
crash before the season started. The Pole has yet to return to
the racetrack.
Despite a promising start, with third place in Malaysia,
Heidfeld's form tailed off and team boss Eric Boullier said last
week that his performance and speed had not been up to
expectations.
"Our separation process was already a painful one, and
neither of us wanted to go through another legal hearing,"
Boullier said on Friday.
"We're very grateful to Nick for the highly valuable
contribution he's made to the team.
"We certainly had good times together, in particular
remembering our podium finish in Malaysia.
"He is a very strong and determined racer and we wish him
every success in the future."
Heidfeld, who has been linked to a move to the DTM German
Touring car championship with his former F1 employers BMW, said
he was disappointed but wanted to concentrate on the future.
"We have taken the right decision by choosing to end our
collaboration today," he said. "One thing is for sure -- I'll be
back racing at the highest level soon."
