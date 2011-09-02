LONDON, Sept 2 Brazilian Bruno Senna will drive for Renault for the rest of the Formula One season after the team reached a settlement with dropped German Nick Heidfeld on Friday.

"Bruno Senna has been named as a race driver alongside Vitaly Petrov for the remainder of the 2011 Formula One season," Renault said.

The news came after a separate statement announcing a settlement with Heidfeld, who had taken legal action to try and regain his place.

"This announcement enables both parties to bring the matter to a close and concentrate on their respective sporting challenges in the future," the team said of the Heidfeld situation.

Senna, nephew of the late triple champion Ayrton, replaced Heidfeld at last weekend's Belgian Grand Prix.

Heidfeld had told reporters at Spa-Francorchamps that he had a valid contract and was taking legal action. A High Court hearing was due on Sept. 19.

"Our separation process was already a painful one, and neither of us wanted to go through another legal hearing," said team boss Eric Boullier.

"We're very grateful to Nick for the highly valuable contribution he's made to the team.

"We certainly had good times together, in particular remembering our podium finish in Malaysia.

"He is a very strong and determined racer and we wish him every success in the future."

Heidfeld said he was disappointed but wanted to concentrate on the future now.

"We have taken the right decision by choosing to end our collaboration today," he said. "One thing is for sure -- I'll be back racing at the highest level soon." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)