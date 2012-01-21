LONDON Jan 21 Formula One's governing
body has moved to ban controversial new reactive suspension
systems like the one being tried out by Lotus.
Williams chief operations engineer Mark Gillan said the
International Automobile Federation (FIA) had declared the
systems to be illegal for the season starting in Australia in
March.
"The FIA has just banned that particular type of system," he
told Peter Windsor's 'The Flying Lap' live weekly webcast on
smibs.tv.
Gillan said the clarification had been made in a new
technical directive issued by the FIA that he had received
shortly before going on air on Friday evening.
While the FIA was not immediately available for comment,
other sources confirmed the news.
Lotus, previously Renault, tried out their system at a young
driver test in Abu Dhabi last year but have not commented on
it's significance for the new car to be unveiled next month.
Several other teams, including former champions Williams,
were also believed to be looking into similar devices while
awaiting an FIA ruling on their legality.
Anything which uses a driver's movement to gain performance
by altering the aerodynamic characteristics of a car is banned
but the Lotus one was reportedly reactive to brake torque and
formed part of the suspension.
"We have been investigating that type of system for a
while," Gillan said. "It is obviously an impact on the
aerodynamic platform of the car.
"Anything that gets the ride-height lower, particularly the
front ride-height lower, is beneficial from an aerodynamic
perspective."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)