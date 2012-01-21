(Adds FIA confirmation and rule details)
By Alan Baldwin
LONDON Jan 21 Formula One's governing
body has moved to ban, before the start of pre-season testing,
controversial new reactive suspension systems that several teams
were working on.
Williams chief operations engineer Mark Gillan said the
International Automobile Federation (FIA) had declared the
systems to be illegal for the 2012 season starting in Australia
in March.
"The FIA has just banned that particular type of system," he
told Peter Windsor's 'The Flying Lap' weekly live webcast on
smibs.tv when asked about one reportedly being developed by
Lotus.
Matteo Bonciani, the FIA's head of F1 communications,
confirmed to Reuters that technical head Charlie Whiting had
written to all the teams on Friday clarifying the situation.
He said the FIA had received a number of technical enquiries
from teams about the legality of systems that could alter the
configuration of a car's suspension in response to changes in
brake torque.
Lotus, previously Renault, first tried out their system at a
young driver test in Abu Dhabi last November but have not
commented on its significance for the new car to be unveiled
next month when testing starts in Spain.
Several others, including former champions Williams and the
sport's most successful team Ferrari, were also believed to be
looking into similar devices while awaiting an FIA ruling on
their legality.
The issue had threatened to become the first big technical
controversy of a year that will have an unprecedented six world
champions, including Finland's Kimi Raikkonen returning with
Lotus, on the starting grid.
Article 3.15 of the 2012 technical regulations, published
this month, states that "any car system, device or procedure
which uses driver movement as a means of altering the
aerodynamic characteristics of the car is prohibited".
The Lotus system which first put the issue in the public eye
was reportedly reactive to brake torque and formed part of the
suspension.
"We have been investigating that type of system for a
while," Gillan said. "It is obviously an impact on the
aerodynamic platform of the car.
"Anything that gets the ride-height lower, particularly the
front ride-height lower, is beneficial from an aerodynamic
perspective."
Bonciani said systems shown to the FIA for approval relied
on changes to the length of a suspension member and appeared to
have a primary, if not sole, purpose of affecting the
aerodynamic performance of the car.
Some systems designed to allow additional movement of the
brake caliper for aerodynamic purposes were also illegal.
The governing body ruled that, in its opinion, the systems
contravened article 3.15 and possibly articles 10.2.1 and
10.2.3. The latter article states that "no adjustment may be
made to the suspension system while the car is in motion".
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien and Clare
Fallon)