By Alan Baldwin
| LONDON, April 26
LONDON, April 26 Traditionally minded Formula
One fans who think this year's step-nosed cars look odd may have
to take a deep breath before considering the latest safety
concept being tested by the sport's governing body.
The International Automobile Federation (FIA) said on
Thursday it had tested a forward roll hoop, a metal structure
placed right in front of the driver, as part of new measures
being assessed to increase cockpit safety.
Formula One cars have long had a hoop behind the driver to
protect the head in the event of the car rolling over but a
forward one would guard against a frontal blow to the helmet
caused by a bouncing tyre or debris.
The FIA has been considering various radical ideas,
including jet fighter-style canopies, since Ferrari's Brazilian
Felipe Massa suffered a near fatal head injury after being hit
by a bouncing spring shed from a car in front during the 2009
Hungarian Grand Prix.
That same year British driver Henry Surtees, son of former
Formula One champion John, was killed after being struck on the
head by a loose wheel in a Formula Two race at Brands Hatch.
The FIA Institute published a video (here)
showing a test of a titanium front roll hoop, made and supplied
by the Lotus F1 team, at an airfield in eastern England.
A 20 kg wheel and tyre was fired at the hoop at 225kph by a
cannon powered by compressed nitrogen.
"Shielding their (drivers') heads from debris and impacts is
now, arguably, the most critical area in single-seater safety
research," said the body in an article in the latest edition of
their quarterly IQ magazine.
"The increase in cockpit side protection in the 1990s marked
a substantial stride forward, but the life-threatening injuries
suffered by (Massa and Surtees)...highlighted the potentially
horrific effects that flying debris can still have.
The FIA has already tested a canopy, which flexed but stayed
intact, and a windshield, which deflected the wheel but
shattered, with the same equipment.
"The roll-hoop basically did a very good job," said FIA
Institute technical adviser Andy Mellor after the static test
that placed a helmet behind the roll hoop as if in a real car.
"It was able to keep a wheel away from a driver's head. We
tested it both by firing the wheel down the centre of the car,
and also coming at it from an angle."
"The impact deflated the tyre during both tests," added
Mellor. "We tend to think that's a good thing - it means that
the wheel doesn't bounce as much. It stops much more quickly if
you can deflate the tyre."
The FIA recognised that a front roll hoop would "mark a
dramatic visual departure" from the cars fans were familiar with
at present.
Drivers would also need reassuring that their sightlines
would not be impeded by the structure and more research was
needed.
Any final decision on any of the measures would be up to the
sport's rule makers, in the case of Formula One the FIA's
technical working group, and was still some way off.
(Editing by John Mehaffey)