LONDON Dec 12 Formula One team principals have snubbed Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg in a best driver poll, rating the German only fifth in a list headed by his title-winning team mate Lewis Hamilton.

Rosberg ended the season runner-up after winning five grands prix and outqualifying Hamilton to take the inaugural pole position trophy with 11 poles in 19 races.

Spaniard Fernando Alonso, the double world champion who has now left Ferrari for McLaren, came second in the poll conducted by Autosport magazine even though the Italian team failed to win a race for the first time since 1993.

Red Bull's Australian Daniel Ricciardo was third, ahead of Williams' Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas in fourth.

French driver Jules Bianchi, who is still critical in hospital after a crash in Japan, was in eighth place.

Ten team bosses voted, with Caterham absent due to managerial upheaval and going into administration. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)