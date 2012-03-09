(Corrects when testing is allowed)
LONDON, March 9 Caterham appointed
Californian Alexander Rossi as their test driver on Friday in a
deal that could see an American on track when the U.S. Grand
Prix returns to the Formula One calendar later this year.
Caterham said Rossi, the only American to hold an FIA
superlicence, will take part in some Friday first practice
sessions at grands prix as well as racing for a Caterham team in
the junior Renault World Series.
Dutchman Giedo van der Garde is Caterham's official reserve
and is likely to do most free practice sessions not assigned to
regular race drivers Heikki Kovalainen and Vitaly Petrov. There
is no testing allowed until May.
There are no U.S. drivers currently on the Formula One
starting grid but the country is returning to the calendar for
the first time since 2007 with a circuit being built at Austin,
Texas, for a Nov. 18 race.
Rossi would likely be in line to feature in Friday first
practice there.
"Alexander is a key figure in our long term plans and the
investment we are making in him now will help him make the most
of the natural talent he has at his disposal," said team
principal Tony Fernandes in a statement.
"The chance to take part in FP1 (first free practice) gives
him the platform from which he can grow into an even bigger F1
role."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)