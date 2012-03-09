(Corrects when testing is allowed)

LONDON, March 9 Caterham appointed Californian Alexander Rossi as their test driver on Friday in a deal that could see an American on track when the U.S. Grand Prix returns to the Formula One calendar later this year.

Caterham said Rossi, the only American to hold an FIA superlicence, will take part in some Friday first practice sessions at grands prix as well as racing for a Caterham team in the junior Renault World Series.

Dutchman Giedo van der Garde is Caterham's official reserve and is likely to do most free practice sessions not assigned to regular race drivers Heikki Kovalainen and Vitaly Petrov. There is no testing allowed until May.

There are no U.S. drivers currently on the Formula One starting grid but the country is returning to the calendar for the first time since 2007 with a circuit being built at Austin, Texas, for a Nov. 18 race.

Rossi would likely be in line to feature in Friday first practice there.

"Alexander is a key figure in our long term plans and the investment we are making in him now will help him make the most of the natural talent he has at his disposal," said team principal Tony Fernandes in a statement.

"The chance to take part in FP1 (first free practice) gives him the platform from which he can grow into an even bigger F1 role." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)