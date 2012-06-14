June 14 Sauber can hope for more podium finishes
this season and even a win looks possible, according to the
Formula One team's principal and founder Peter Sauber.
Swiss-based Sauber, who came into the sport in 1993, have
never won a grand prix as an independent team. Their sole
triumph to date came as BMW-Sauber with Polish driver Robert
Kubica in Canada in 2008.
They have come close already this season, with Mexican
Sergio Perez finishing second in Malaysia in March and then
taking third place in Canada at the weekend.
Sauber have also already scored 14 more points than in all
of last year.
"Before the season I don't suppose anyone would have put
that question to me," Sauber said when asked in a team Q+A
whether a win could be on the cards.
"But now, after seven races with seven different winners, so
much seems possible.
"In Malaysia we came very close to winning. Further podium
places certainly seem a realistic prospect. The pre-requisite of
course is that our drivers go into the race from good grid
positions."
While some have said the unprecedented streak of seven
different winners in the first seven races risks devaluing the
sport, Sauber was thrilled by the cars being much closer in
performance terms.
"As far as I can see it's just a handful of people in the
paddock who can't get used to not knowing by Friday who's going
to win on Sunday," said the Swiss.
"I think the fans see it in a completely different light.
They're delighted with the unpredictability, the sheer variety
and the unbelievably close competition. I've been in Formula One
for 20 years now and for me it's never been better or more
exciting."
Sauber said his team's car, the C31, was far better than
recent results suggested and could achieve a lot if everything
fell into place.
"After seven races it is patently clear the C31 can be fast
on virtually any kind of track," he added.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; editing by Tony Jimenez)