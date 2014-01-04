UPDATE 1-Motor racing-1964 Formula One champion Surtees dead at 83
* Briton remains only world champion on two wheels and four (Adds detail)
PARIS Jan 4 Michael Schumacher's condition remains critical but stable on Saturday, the German's agent said nearly a week after the seven-times Formula One champion suffered brain injuries in a skiing accident in the French Alps resort of Meribel.
"Michael's condition remains critical but stable. We would like to clearly stress that any information regarding Michael's health not coming from the doctors treating him or from his management must be treated as invalid and pure speculation," Schumacher's agent, Sabine Kehm, said in a statement.
Kehm added that Schumacher's "helmet camera was voluntarily given to the investigating authorities by the family".
Kehm made the comments after former Formula One driver Philippe Streiff, a friend of Schumacher's, told Sky TV he had been told by surgeon and friend, Gerard Saillant, who is at the Grenoble hospital, that the German's life was "out of danger".
The retired motor racing great slammed his head on a rock while skiing off-piste on Sunday morning.
He has been in an induced coma for six days since being transferred to a Grenoble hospital, where he has undergone two operations.
Schumacher, who turned 45 on Friday, is the most successful Formula One driver of all time with a record 91 race victories. (Reporting by Julien Pretot and Leigh Thomas, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
* Briton remains only world champion on two wheels and four (Adds detail)
LONDON, March 10 John Surtees, the only man to win world championships on two wheels and four, died on Friday at the age of 83, his family said in a statement.
March 10 A French champion and a lack of excitement in Formula One is driving French motor racing fans to IndyCar, says Simon Pagenaud as he prepares to begin the defence of his series crown on Sunday.