LONDON May 8 Mercedes' Michael Schumacher has
criticised Pirelli's Formula One tyres by saying they make him
feel like he is driving on raw eggs.
The seven times world champion, who has not stood on the
podium since he began his comeback in 2010, told CNN in an
interview that the Italian tyres were having too much of an
effect on racing.
"They are so peaky and so special that we don't put the cars
or ourselves to the limit," he said ahead of this week's Spanish
Grand Prix in Barcelona, the start of the European season after
four long-haul races.
"We drive like on raw eggs and don't want to stress the
tyres at all. Otherwise you just overdo it and then you go
nowhere," said the 43-year-old German, who won his titles with
Benetton and Ferrari.
Pirelli replaced Japanese brand Bridgestone as sole supplier
at the end of the 2010 season and have been credited for
livening up the racing with tyres that are less hard-wearing.
Schumacher, whose team mate and compatriot Nico Rosberg won
in China last month for the first victory by a Mercedes works
team driver since 1955, had also criticised the tyres after the
Bahrain Grand Prix.
Formula One's most successful driver had complained then
that drivers could not push their cars to the limit because of
the need to save the tyres.
Pirelli responded to the criticism last month with
disappointment and pointed out that the former Ferrari driver
had seemed happy enough before the season started.
"Others were getting on with the job and getting their tyres
to work. His comments during winter testing were that he was
very happy with the tyres, and now he seems to have changed his
tune," said motorsport director Paul Hembery.
