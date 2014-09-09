GENEVA, Sept 9 Michael Schumacher has left hospital to continue his recovery at at home but the former Formula One champion faces "a long and difficult road ahead" after his skiing accident last year, a statement said on Tuesday.

"Henceforth, Michael's rehabilitation will take place at his home. Considering the severe injuries he suffered, progress has been made in the past weeks and months," said the brief statement issued by manager Sabine Kehm.

"There is still, however, a long and difficult road ahead."

A spokesman for the university hospital in Lausanne confirmed the 45-year-old German, a seven times world champion, had left.

Schumacher suffered severe head injuries in a ski accident in the French Alps in late December and was transferred to Lausanne in June after emerging from a coma. He underwent treatment to stimulate his senses in a specialised outdoor section of the hospital shielded from view. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Alan Baldwin)