GRENOBLE, France Dec 31 The medical condition of seven-times Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher is slightly better on Tuesday following a second operation during the night to treat head injuries sustained in a skiing accident, doctors said.

"The situation is more under control than yesterday but we cannot say that he is out of danger," Jean-Francois Payen, head anaesthetician told a news conference at the CHU hospital in the eastern French city of Grenoble where Schumacher is being treated.

"We have won some time but we must continue an hour-by-hour surveillance," he said. (Reporting by Lucien Libert; writing by Mark John; editing by Natalie Huet)