GENEVA, June 16 Formula One ex-champion Michael Schumacher was admitted on Monday to the University Hospital of Lausanne, in western Switzerland, after leaving a French hospital where he had been in a coma since a ski accident last December, a spokesman said.

"He is here, he arrived this morning," Darcy Christen, spokesman for the University Hospital of Lausanne (CHUV), told Reuters.

Christen declined to say what unit Schumacher, who lives with his family in a town between Lausanne and Geneva, he was being treated in, citing medical secrecy and family privacy. His spokeswoman said earlier he was no longer in a coma.

