By Alan Baldwin
LONDON, March 9 Sebastian Vettel will have
to be the best of the best if he is to join Juan Manuel Fangio
and Michael Schumacher as the only drivers to have won three
successive Formula One titles.
Kimi Raikkonen's comeback with Lotus means that, for the
first time, six world champions will line up together on the
grid in Australia next week to start what will also be the most
gruelling of seasons with a record 20 races.
Bahrain is back after last year's cancellation due to
violent civil unrest while Austin, Texas, makes its debut on the
calendar in a long-awaited return for the United States after a
five-year absence.
Vettel, the youngest double champion at 24, won 11 of last
year's 19 races as his Red Bull team chalked up their second
constructors' crown in a row but the German cannot expect such
domination again.
Even if pre-season testing can be hard to read, with
Melbourne the moment when the flag drops and the pretence stops,
the signs are Red Bull's rivals have closed what was at times a
gaping chasm between them.
Ferrari may be struggling to extract the maximum performance
from their car, one of the ugliest they have unveiled with its
step-nosed solution to new regulations, but they can be counted
on to sort it out while McLaren, Mercedes and Lotus (formerly
Renault) have looked quick and reliable.
"I'm expecting the tightest start to a season we've seen for
a number of years," said seven times champion Schumacher's
Mercedes team boss Ross Brawn.
"It is great for F1 to have so many world champions but just
the quality of the field and the fact the cars look as if
they're going to be a bit closer (means) I think we're going to
have a really exciting season," he told the BBC.
"It could be one of the best for a number of years."
Apart from Vettel, Schumacher and 2007 champion Raikkonen,
the list includes the McLaren duo of 2008 title holder Lewis
Hamilton, 2009 winner Jenson Button and Ferrari's double
champion Fernando Alonso.
Only Schumacher, winner of five titles in a row with Ferrari
from 2000 to 2004, and the late great Argentine Fangio, who
triumphed four times in succession between 1954 and 1957, have
managed to extend their reigns into a third consecutive year.
BIG OPPONENTS
Button, runner-up in 2011 and the first team mate to beat
Hamilton over the course of a championship, could be one to
watch.
"Seb had an unbelievable year and in the end dominated
significantly," said Red Bull team boss Christian Horner. "But
there are some big opponents out there," he added, identifying
Button as probably the strongest rival to Vettel and Australian
team mate Mark Webber.
Webber struggled to master the new Pirelli tyres early on
last year but won the final race in Brazil and will be giving
this season his best shot knowing he might not be around for
much longer.
The mood at McLaren is a marked change from this time a year
ago, when the team had to play catch-up after struggling to
string laps together in testing, with Hamilton and Button
sounding confident.
"Going to Melbourne from here I'm a lot happier than I was
last year," Button said after his last day of testing in
Barcelona.
"We've had a good winter in terms of reliability most of the
time ... and I feel we are making good progress with the car.
"There's nothing I'm afraid of with the balance of the car,"
Button told reporters.
The midfield also looks tighter than ever, with Force India,
Sauber and Toro Rosso all putting in the laps in testing and
extracting encouraging times.
Former champions Williams, who endured their worst season in
2011 with just five points, have rung the changes and have a new
Renault engine while Malaysian-owned Caterham, formerly Team
Lotus, are poised to make a big step up and score their first
point.
Some familiar faces have gone, with Formula One's most
experienced driver Rubens Barrichello heading off to IndyCar and
Italian Jarno Trulli signing off reluctantly from Caterham, and
fresh ones arrived.
Toro Rosso have an all-new lineup of Australian Daniel
Ricciardo, starting his first full season, alongside rookie
Jean-Eric Vergne.
Vergne is one of three French drivers - last year there were
none - with Romain Grosjean at Lotus and Charles Pic at Marussia
(formerly Virgin).
Brazilian Bruno Senna, nephew of triple champion Ayrton,
replaces compatriot Barrichello at Williams while Germany's Nico
Hulkenberg returns to the grid as a Force India driver after a
year as reserve.
Trulli's departure means there are no Italians starting the
season for the first time since 1970 but all that matters in
Maranello is that Ferrari should come good.
"I hope the predictions about us are wrong," said Ferrari
president Luca di Montezemolo, putting into words the thoughts
of millions of his compatriots.
