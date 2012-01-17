LONDON Jan 17 The late Ayrton Senna's
parents and sister were said to be 'ecstatic' on Tuesday after
Williams announced that the triple Formula One world champion's
nephew Bruno would be racing for them this season.
The older Senna died in a Williams when he crashed at the
1994 San Marino Grand Prix, the last driver fatality in the
sport and an accident that triggered a raft of safety
improvements.
Bruno Senna told reporters, however, that there was no
family concern about him racing for the former world champions.
"Everybody is ecstatic," he said in a conference call.
"I spoke to my grandparents before even I spoke to my mother
yesterday when I got the news and my grandmother was so happy,
my grandfather had a great laugh.
"Everybody knows that we have been fighting so hard for a
real chance in F1 and everybody is thrilled for the fact that
Williams has given me that opportunity," added the 28-year-old
Brazilian.
"In the family everybody is smiling, everybody has worked
very hard for it. It's very much a family business in our case
and we have a great unity and everyone is super-happy about it."
Senna will partner Venezuelan Pastor Maldonado in an
inexperienced line-up that boasts just three points between
them.
Maldonado made his debut last season while Senna spent a
year without points at HRT in 2010 before starting eight races
with Renault in 2011.
Williams are fighting back from their worst season,
finishing ninth overall with five points, and there was
inevitably speculation that Senna's appointment was related to
financial backing.
"We started talking to Williams about a potential drive in
Japan (last October)," said Senna. "It was a very tentative
first contact because we were still with Renault GP.
"They have been putting me through my paces on all sorts of
testing...and initially they wouldn't even talk about any type
of sponsorship. They just wanted to assess me before anything
else.
"The only way they would ever give me this chance was if
they were comfortable with my performance," added the Sao Paulo
native.
"They are confident enough that I can deliver for them and
that's the only reason why they are opening up the opportunity
for me to be driving here."
Senna said an aero test of the car was scheduled for the
first week of February, before official testing started in
Spain, and the numbers already looked promising with regular
top-10 finishes the target.
Mark Gillan, Williams's chief operations engineer, said the
decision to sign Senna was based on "the raw pace of the driver,
consistency, tyre management, technical feedback, fitness and
mental capacity.
"I think in all those areas, it was very clear that Bruno
has had not a lot of experience in single-seat racing but has
consistently shown improvement and real talent."
He said the team had considered Adrian Sutil, the
experienced German driver discarded by Force India who faces a
trial in Germany next month for an alleged assault, but had
decided Senna was "the best way forward".
