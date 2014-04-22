LONDON, April 22 Reuters will be running a package of stories to mark the 20th anniversary of the deaths of Brazilian triple Formula One champion Ayrton Senna and Austrian Roland Ratzenberger at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.

The accidents at Imola on April 30 and May 1 remain the last driver fatalities during a grand prix weekend.

The multi-media package will move on Friday, April 25, at 0001 GMT (8.01 PM ET Thursday).

It will include interviews with Senna's sister Viviane, former FIA President Max Mosley, Senna's Williams team mate Damon Hill and the reminiscences of the Brazilian's former McLaren team boss Ron Dennis.

There will be stories from Sao Paulo and Imola, a witness piece by North American sports editor Julian Linden who attended the 1994 race, and a look at why IndyCar racing in the United States has mourned seven deaths in the last two decades.

Pat Symonds, current Williams technical head and Senna's race engineer at Toleman in his first F1 season, looks back 10 years earlier to the Brazilian's sensational 1984 race in Monaco. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Martyn Herman)