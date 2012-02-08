By Alan Baldwin
JEREZ, Spain
JEREZ, Spain Feb 8 Bruno Senna's
grandparents have never attended any of his races and, as he
prepares for a new start in Formula One with Williams, he does
not expect them to do so now.
The Brazilian says his family is completely supportive as he
treads in the footsteps of his late uncle Ayrton but the
28-year-old also recognises that the pain of the past will
always be there.
Ayrton, perhaps the greatest of all grand prix drivers and
certainly one of the most charismatic, died in a Williams at the
1994 San Marino Grand Prix in a crash that threw both nation and
sport into mourning.
He had won his three titles with McLaren and that tragic
weekend was only his third race for the 1993 champions.
"I hope it is going to be a great, nice chapter," Bruno,
affable and enthusiastic, told Reuters at the Jerez circuit
where on Thursday a Senna will step into a Williams as a Formula
One race driver for the first time since 1994.
"The beginning of history to be honest.
"Many people ask me about how my family felt about my coming
to Williams and everything. Everybody is super happy. my
grandfather (Ayrton's father), everybody because everybody has
been working so hard for this to happen.
"They know that the team is a strong team with a good
pedigree... hopefully we will back on top form together."
Williams offers a chance for Bruno to show he deserves to be
in Formula One on merit and not just for the name and
sponsorship he brings.
RIGHT CONDITIONS
Although he entered Formula One in 2010 with struggling HRT
and then started eight races for Renault last year, Thursday
will be the first time he has taken part in a pre-season test
since he was a GP2 driver in 2008.
Senna once told reporters that 'If you think I'm fast, just
wait until you see my nephew Bruno' but the world is still
waiting for the evidence.
"It's no pressure," grinned Bruno when reminded of the words
that will always follow him. "Of course, Ayrton regarded me very
highly in go-karts but being quick is not everything that a real
race driver needs.
"A race driver needs to be quick, to be intelligent, to have
good relationships and be in the right place at the right time.
There are a lot of factors that would create a successful race
driver.
"We are trying to put them all together and I think this is
the start of the right conditions for me."
As a youngster, Ayrton's death stalled Bruno's career and it
took him 10 years to get back on track. In many respects, he is
still catching up.
"I've been around (in F1) for two years but not really
racing for two years. I've been racing for eight races and
everything else was just kind of participating," he said.
"The times when I had the same opportunity as the other guys
(to test), and 2008 is a great example of that, I was there.
Competitive every race weekend, I had one or two bad race
weekends but everybody does, and fought for the championship.
"That's my aim again. To have the same chances as the other
guys and then sit in the car and be competitive, beat the other
guys that I am competing against," he said.
COMPETITITVE PRESSURE
Senna and Pastor Maldonado make up the least experienced
Williams lineup in years, with the Venezuelan making his debut
only last year. Williams are also getting used to a new Renault
engine and changes in the technical department.
"I like this kind of pressure. the pressure I have to be
competitive and not the 'Oh, I can't do anything wrong today
because I might not be in the car tomorrow' kind," said Senna.
"I know I can be very competitive, I've proven it in the
past and even recently in the Renault car. I can be quick.
"This is all pretty straightforward to me. The difficult
thing is to prove to everybody that I can be consistent and that
I can win races. I have done that in GP2... so I think this is
the perfect opportunity to show what I am made of.
"It's a normal year and that's what I have been looking for
the last three years."
If all goes well, his family will be delighted. From a
distance.
"My grandfather won't get into a plane to come to Europe. My
grandma came to visit me a few times but she didn't quite make
it to the races. I am not sure if she wants to come to a race.
Even my mum doesn't particularly enjoy it," said Bruno.
"My grandparents have never been to a racetrack to watch me.
It's tough for them and easy to understand.
"My mum... admits very easily that she doesn't really enjoy
it. It's work and it's life but if it were her choice then it
would be no. She gives me support, which is what matters."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)