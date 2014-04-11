INTERVIEW-Motor racing-F1's 'other Brit' senses a chance to shine
LONDON, March 17 Jolyon Palmer, by his own admission, did not make much of a mark on Formula One last season.
April 11 A race in Rio de Janeiro has been removed from the inaugural calendar of the new Formula E electric series due to start in China next September, the sport's governing body (FIA) said on Friday.
The FIA published a final calendar with the previously scheduled Brazilian round in November cancelled and an unidentified location put in for Feb. 14 instead.
Rio is hosting the soccer World Cup in June and July and is also preparing for the 2016 Olympic Games.
Beijing will open the series on Sept. 13 with the final round in London on June 27, 2015. Ten teams have entered, including two from the United States.
Calendar:
2014
Sept 13 - Beijing
Oct 18 - Putrajaya, Malaysia
Dec 13 - Punta del Este, Uruguay
2015
Jan 10 - Buenos Aires
Feb 14 - To be announced
March 14 - Miami
April 4 - Los Angeles
May 9 - Monaco
May 30 - Berlin
June 27 - London
LONDON, March 17 While Formula One's new American owners seek to add races and razzmatazz in the United States, the boss of the sport's only U.S.-owned team is more focused on what the rest of the world can do for him.
LONDON, March 17 Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.