April 11 A race in Rio de Janeiro has been removed from the inaugural calendar of the new Formula E electric series due to start in China next September, the sport's governing body (FIA) said on Friday.

The FIA published a final calendar with the previously scheduled Brazilian round in November cancelled and an unidentified location put in for Feb. 14 instead.

Rio is hosting the soccer World Cup in June and July and is also preparing for the 2016 Olympic Games.

Beijing will open the series on Sept. 13 with the final round in London on June 27, 2015. Ten teams have entered, including two from the United States.

Calendar:

2014

Sept 13 - Beijing

Oct 18 - Putrajaya, Malaysia

Dec 13 - Punta del Este, Uruguay

2015

Jan 10 - Buenos Aires

Feb 14 - To be announced

March 14 - Miami

April 4 - Los Angeles

May 9 - Monaco

May 30 - Berlin

June 27 - London

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)