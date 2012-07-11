July 11 Formula One has agreed terms with
Singapore to extend the country's grand prix contract for five
years after September's race, commercial supremo Bernie
Ecclestone was quoted as saying on Wednesday.
The 81-year-old Briton told Singapore's Today newspaper that
the timing of the official announcement of the renewal would be
decided by the Singapore government.
"Everything that was in the way of the Singapore Grand Prix
continuing for another five years has been cleared," said
Ecclestone.
"I'm happy that this is out of the way because Singapore has
been good to F1 and the night race has also been equally good
for Singapore."
Singapore GP executive director Michael Roche had said over
the weekend that money was the sticking point in the renewal
talks. A government minister added on Monday that the terms had
to be "economically viable".
The race was first held in 2008 on the Marina Bay street
circuit and has become a social highlight of the Formula One
calendar that rivals Monaco and Abu Dhabi as a draw for
dealmakers and corporate heavy-hitters.
Formula One had also planned a flotation worth up to $3
billion in Singapore but that has been put on hold due to weak
and volatile markets.
Today said the rights fee for hosting the grand prix was
believed to have cost Singapore organisers U.S. $35 million
initially with yearly increases rising to $42 million last year.
A feasibility study carried out after the 2010 race found
that the grand prix had brought in 420 million Singapore dollars
($331.37 million) in tourism receipts in the first three years.
This year's race is on Sept. 23.
($1 = 1.2675 Singapore dollars)
(Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Amlan
Chakraborty)