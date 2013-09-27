Sept 27 Sergey Sirotkin, the Russian teenager who could be racing for Sauber next season, drove a Formula One car for the first time on Friday at a demonstration event in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

The Switzerland-based team said in a statement that the 18-year-old drove their 2012 C31 car along a 700 metre strip of the street circuit that is due to host Russia's first grand prix in October next year.

"These were my first metres in a Formula One car, which obviously is something very special, even though it was only a short part of the Sochi track," said Sirotkin.

"Nevertheless I was able to gain a first impression, and this was awesome."

Financially-troubled Sauber have agreed to prepare the youngster for a race seat next year as part of a deal with new Russian partners. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)