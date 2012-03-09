MADRID, March 9 Barcelona and Valencia
have agreed in principle to alternate their Grand Prix races so
there is only one event in Spain each year from 2013, Formula
One supremo Bernie Ecclestone has said.
The world economic crisis has bitten hard in Spain, where
local administrations are under pressure to make deep budget
cuts as part of a new central government austerity drive.
"Barcelona and Valencia have agreed that the best thing is
to alternate and now we are trying to decide on the dates,"
Ecclestone told Spanish radio station Cadena Ser.
"It's simply a way for us to try and help Valencia and if by
alternating with Barcelona it helps them, then it's a good
solution.
"Obviously, the year Valencia does not host the event it
would not have to pay anything."
Local media reported Valencia had been the most reluctant to
agree the changes and Vicente Aguilera, the president of
Barcelona's Montmelo circuit, said negotiations were ongoing.
"We are negotiating and we have a positive attitude," he
told sports daily Marca.
"In part because Bernie thinks it is a good idea, and also
because we have to find something that is sustainable for the
country.
"At this moment nothing is agreed. We are negotiating and
there has to be a three-way agreement."
Ecclestone assured that this year's Spanish Grand Prix on
May 13 in Barcelona and Valencia's European Grand Prix on June
24th would go ahead as scheduled.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington; Editing by John O'Brien)