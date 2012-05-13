LONDON May 13 British speedway rider Lee Richardson died in a crash in Poland on Sunday, the BBC reported.

The 33-year-old Richardson, captain of Lakeside Hammers, hit the safety fence riding for Polish team Rzeszow in Wroclaw and was taken to hospital where he died of chest injuries.

"I am numb and just can't take this in. Lee's loss to his family is beyond imagination," Hammers co-promoter Jon Cook said.

The British Speedway Promoters' Association said it was shocked and saddened.

"The BSPA's thoughts are with Lee's family and friends at this awful time," the organisation said. (Writing by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar)