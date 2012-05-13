LONDON May 13 British speedway rider Lee
Richardson died in a crash in Poland on Sunday, the BBC
reported.
The 33-year-old Richardson, captain of Lakeside Hammers, hit
the safety fence riding for Polish team Rzeszow in Wroclaw and
was taken to hospital where he died of chest injuries.
"I am numb and just can't take this in. Lee's loss to his
family is beyond imagination," Hammers co-promoter Jon Cook
said.
The British Speedway Promoters' Association said it was
shocked and saddened.
"The BSPA's thoughts are with Lee's family and friends at
this awful time," the organisation said.
(Writing by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar)