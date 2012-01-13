BERLIN Jan 13 Former Force India Formula
One driver Adrian Sutil will stand trial this month on charges
of causing bodily harm in relation to a nightclub fracas in
China last April, a Munich court said on Friday.
The German, who has yet to find a race seat this year but
has been linked to Williams, is charged with attacking and
injuring Eric Lux, chief executive of Renault F1 team owners
Genii Capital in a Shanghai nightclub after the Chinese Grand
Prix last year.
The Renault team has since been renamed Lotus. Force India
have already announced Germany's Nico Hulkenberg as Sutil's
replacement.
Sutil had at the time issued a statement of apology, without
giving any details, for injuring the Luxembourg-based chief
executive.
Munich court spokeswoman Ingrid Kaps said two trial days had
been set for Jan 30 and 31.
Sutil's manager Manfred Zimmermann told reporters the driver
was looking forward to seeing the truth of the incident come out
in court.
British media have speculated that McLaren's 2008 world
champion Lewis Hamilton, who won the Chinese race and was in the
nightclub with his friend and former F3 team mate that night,
could be called as a witness.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Alan Baldwin)