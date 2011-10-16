Oct 16 Team by team analysis of Sunday's Korean Formula One Grand Prix in Yeongam, South Korea (listed in championship order):

RED BULL (Sebastian Vettel 1, Mark Webber 3)

Vettel chalked up his 10th win of the year and remains in with a chance of equalling Michael Schumacher's record of 13 in a single season. Red Bull won the constructors' championship for the second year running - a double double after Vettel's second title in Japan last weekend. The German also set the fastest lap at the end. Webber, still without a win in 2011, was unable to get past Hamilton after a 30-lap duel.

MCLAREN (Lewis Hamilton 2, Jenson Button 4)

Hamilton started McLaren's 700th grand prix on pole, his and the team's first since Canada in June 2010. Vettel passed him at the third corner on the opening lap and stayed ahead. It was still Hamilton's first podium finish in six races. Button's run of five successive podiums ended after dropping from third on the grid to sixth at the end of lap one. Button stayed second overall, Hamilton fifth.

FERRARI (Fernando Alonso 5, Felipe Massa 6)

Both drivers made two pitstops, like the other leaders. Alonso was fortunate not to be caught in the Petrov/Schumacher collision. Alonso struggled with understeer in the early laps and was heard to say he was giving up over the radio late in the race when it was evident the podium was out of reach.

MERCEDES (Nico Rosberg 8, Michael Schumacher retired)

Schumachers's race ended when his car was hit by Petrov's Renault braking into turn three on lap 16. Rosberg was unable to defend seventh place at the end against Toro Rosso's Alguersuari.

RENAULT (Bruno Senna 13, Vitaly Petrov retired)

Petrov retired in the pits with a damaged car after hitting Schumacher's Mercedes. He collected a five place grid penalty for the coming Indian Grand Prix for causing the collision. Senna made a poor start that dropped him to 19th.

FORCE INDIA (Paul di Resta 10, Adrian Sutil 11)

Di Resta gave Force India a precious point to enable them to pull nine clear of Sauber with three races left but was unable to hold off Buemi's Toro Rosso in the final stint.

SAUBER (Kamui Kobayashi 15, Sergio Perez 16)

Both drivers had to make an extra pitstop due to incidents. Kobayashi had a coming together with Buemi and damaged his front wing. He had to pit to replace it later on. Perez had to pit three laps from the finish because his tyres had degraded so much the front right had worn through to the casing.

TORO ROSSO (Jaime Alguersuari 7, Sebastien Buemi 9)

The big gainers of the day in the midfield battle with the team's best result of the season after introducing updates at the previous race in Japan. Alguersuari passed Rosberg on the final lap. Buemi lost four places at the start after a collision at the first corner. The team are only three points behind Sauber now.

WILLIAMS (Rubens Barrichello 12, Pastor Maldonado retired)

Another blank for the former champions in a miserable season. Maldonado collected a drive-through penalty on lap 22 after a late entry to the pitlane and retired with an engine problem nine laps later.

TEAM LOTUS (Heikki Kovalainen 14, Jarno Trulli 17)

The team hailed another big step up after Kovalainen finished ahead of both Saubers and right behind Senna's Renault. Trulli also said it was his best race of the season.

HRT (Daniel Ricciardo 19, Vitantonio Liuzzi 21)

Liuzzi had to pit after a turn three incident on the first lap. He also hit a Virgin car at turn four and damaged his front wing.

VIRGIN RACING (Timo Glock 18, Jerome D'Ambrosio 20)

Two cars to the finish but the team were disappointed to have one car behind an HRT.