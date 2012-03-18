March 18 Team by team analysis of Sunday's season-opening Australian Formula One Grand Prix in Melbourne (listed in championship order):

MCLAREN (Jenson Button 1, Lewis Hamilton 3)

Button, starting second, grabbed the lead into the first corner and stayed ahead for his third Australian win in four years and the 13th F1 victory of his career. He also set the fastest lap. Hamilton was on pole in McLaren's first front row sweep since 2009. He lost second place to Vettel when the safety car went against him. Button is the first driver other than Vettel to lead the championship since Abu Dhabi 2010.

RED BULL (Sebastian Vettel 2, Mark Webber 4)

The safety car helped Vettel into second place after the race started without a Red Bull on the front row for the first time since 2010. Webber, winner of last year's season-ender in Brazil, made a sluggish start and had contact with Toro Rosso's Vergne and Force India's Hulkenberg but then fought back for his best ever result in front of his home crowd.

SAUBER (Kamui Kobayashi 6, Sergio Perez 8)

A typically swashbuckling drive by Kobayashi who was lucky to miss Senna's Williams at the start, but had his rear wing damaged when the two Saubers touched. He was then rewarded by Maldonado crashing his Williams at the end and gifting him sixth place. Perez, who started last after a problem in qualifying became a grid penalty for a changed gearbox, made only one pit stop. He had been seventh with Kobayashi ninth when the last lap mayhem, and a collision with Rosberg, reversed their positions.

FERRARI (Fernando Alonso 5, Felipe Massa retired)

Damage limitation by Alonso, whose placing was more than Ferrari might have expected with a car that is still not right. The Spaniard had to fight hard to keep Maldonado behind him. Massa struggled for grip and collided with Senna on lap 47. Ferrari at least claimed bragging rights for fastest pit crew.

LOTUS (Kimi Raikkonen 7, Romain Grosjean retired)

Former champion Raikkonen went from 17th to seventh, and might have been higher but for his poor qualifying, in his first race since 2009. Grosjean started third on the grid but his race lasted only until the third lap when a tangle with Maldonado at turn 13 broke the car's steering.

TORO ROSSO (Daniel Ricciardo 9, Jean-Eric Vergne 11)

Ricciardo made sure Australia had two drivers in the points at their home race for the first time. After being caught in a collision at the start, and pitting for a new front wing, he overtook Vergne on the last lap after Maldonado's crash caused confusion. Vergne made contact with Webber at the start.

FORCE INDIA (Paul Di Resta 10, Nico Hulkenberg retired)

Di Resta grabbed a point after a last corner scrap with Vergne. Hulkenberg retired early with a puncture and suspension damage after being caught in a collision at the start, a repeat of his first race with Williams in 2010.

MERCEDES (Nico Rosberg 12, Michael Schumacher retired)

A disappointing end to what had looked like being a strong weekend for Mercedes. Schumacher was third from the first corner but stopped with a gearbox problem on lap 11. Rosberg ran a two-stop race and would have scored points had a last lap clash with Perez not dropped him to 12th.

WILLIAMS (Pastor Maldonado 13, Bruno Senna 16)

The former champions appeared to have taken a big step forward after their worst season, even if there are no points to show for it yet. Maldonado crashed out of sixth place on the last lap while Senna retired on lap 53 after a collision with Massa.

MARUSSIA (Timo Glock 14, Charles Pic 15)

The former Virgin team that did not test their new car before the start of the season made a solid start, even if some laps off the pace.

CATERHAM (Heikki Kovalainen and Vitaly Petrov retired)

Kovalainen had no KERS from the start and retired with a front suspension problem on lap 41. He was handed a five place penalty on the starting grid at Malaysia for overtaking while the safety car was deployed. Petrov retired on lap 36 with a steering wheel problem, pulling over on the pit straight and bringing out the safety car.

HRT (Pedro De la Rosa and Narain Karthikeyan did not start)

For the second year running, the Spanish-owned team failed to qualify with an untested car. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)