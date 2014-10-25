LONDON Oct 25 The struggling Caterham and Marussia Formula One teams will both miss next week's U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, the sport's commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone said on Saturday.

"Neither of those two teams are going to go to America," he told Reuters.

Caterham are in administration while Russian-registered Marussia are struggling financially and are still reeling from French driver Jules Bianchi's serious accident in Japan three weeks ago.

Neither team was immediately contactable on Saturday. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)