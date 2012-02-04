LONDON Feb 4 Formula One cars are not a
sight for sore eyes this season but, on the basis of the first
four launches, at least one ugly duckling looks likely to turn
into a swan as the year progresses.
Gary Anderson, the northern Irishman who designed the first
Jordan F1 car more than 20 years ago, told Reuters he saw both
missed opportunities and original thinking in what has so far
emerged from under the wraps.
If car noses are out of joint at Caterham, Ferrari and Force
India, all teams where things look distinctly ugly in response
to 2012 rule changes, he felt McLaren may have missed a trick
with their more refined approach.
Anderson, now a technical analyst for BBC television where
Eddie Jordan is a pundit, indicated the Force India presented at
Silverstone on Friday had impressed him the most.
"Looking at their car, relative to other people's, I see a
car here that I believe is a big step forward," he said at
Silverstone. "And they weren't slow at the end of last year.
"As I said to (technical director) Andrew (Green), you could
be a pain in the ass for quite a few of the guys up front.
"I'm not saying they will go out and beat Red Bull, McLaren
or Ferrari but I think they (the top teams) could be looking at
these guys lap times just to make sure they are not going to get
beaten," added Anderson.
"The whole concept looks to me as though it functions.
"The move of the front wing from last year to this is for me
absolutely excellent. The concept, the vision of it is what I'd
liked to have seen...unless there's a real Achilles heel in
there somewhere, I think it will be pretty good."
SLEEPING POLICEMAN
Green worked with Anderson at Jordan in designing that
team's first car and so did Mark Smith, now technical director
at Caterham.
The latter's new car drew fewer plaudits, although Anderson
felt it too was travelling in the right direction with its
solution to the change in exhaust and aerodynamic regulations.
"To exploit the nose the way they did, pretty good," he
said, emphasising that the Malaysian-owned team's car had been
seen only online and in photographs rather than in the 'flesh'.
"But ugly. Nothing special in the front wing that I see.
It's a technical three piece front wing that doesn't exploit the
areas where I believe you need to exploit.
"The area of the sidepods, the 'coke bottle', there's
nothing exciting," he continued.
Ferrari, who launched their car online on Friday after heavy
snow in Maranello forced them to shelve a track presentation,
raised gasps of shock when the F2012 was first seen.
Team boss Stefano Domenicali said performance mattered more
than whether it was ugly or pretty and Anderson agreed.
"You criticise it (the nose) on the first car but when you
see it on the second or third you sort of accept it," he said.
"They (Ferrari) have exploited the high chassis, low nose,
which you have to do. I think it's probably the ugliest one in a
way...there's a big ski ramp there, or a 'sleeping policeman' on
top of the chassis.
"Aerodynamically, the top of the chassis is not that big a
deal, it's not that critical to anything but on the way there
there's different things you can do," he added.
Ferrari and McLaren appeared to have gone in opposite
directions in positioning the exhausts but that can all change.
The first pre-season tests begin next week and cars could
look quite different when the season starts in Melbourne on
March 18.
Kimi Raikkonen's Lotus and world champion Sebastian Vettel's
Red Bull break cover on Sunday and Monday while Michael
Schumacher's Mercedes will not be seen until later in the month.
Anderson was not impressed by the McLaren, seeing nothing to
have the hairs standing up on the back of his neck, but with the
usual caveats and a suspicion that perhaps they were hiding
something clever for Jenson Button and Lewis Hamilton to
exploit.
"The front wing is the same as last year, the nose section
and that area of the chassis that looks ugly (on others), they
haven't done it," he said.
"And I think they missed a bit there because although it's
all small, you've got to exploit every aerodynamic avenue
possible.
"They didn't have a diffuser on the car so you can't comment
on what you don't see," added Anderson.
"The (new) diffuser regulations, as we know them and as I
read them and the way I think 99.9 percent of the teams agree
with them, is that you can't do much.
"So if McLaren have gone to the effort of making a dummy one
to put on there, maybe they have found some loophole they think
is legal. Maybe their secret weapon is in the diffuser. But we
will have to wait and see."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by John Mehaffey)