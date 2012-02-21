Feb 21 Kimi Raikkonen's Lotus team pulled
out of the second pre-season Formula One test in Barcelona on
Tuesday after a problem with their new car.
The former Renault team had earlier called a halt to the
first day of the session at the Circuit de Catalunya after
Frenchman Romain Grosjean had completed just seven laps in the
second chassis.
Lotus had said they would return the car to the factory in
Britain and replace it with the first chassis used in Jerez last
month, where returning 2007 champion Raikkonen was fastest on
the first day, but that plan was later abandoned.
Technical director James Allison said in a statement that
the team had run simulations at the factory based on data
provided from Tuesday's few laps and had identified what needed
fixing.
"It will be more productive for us to carry out these
modifications to both chassis at Enstone rather than send (car)
E20-01 out to this week's test," he said. "We'll put the right
measures in place and we will be able to fix the problem before
next week."
The second pre-season test runs until Friday with the third
and final test starting next week at the same circuit. The
season starts in Australia on March 18.
Team principal Eric Boullier said it had been a tough
decision to take.
"We draw faith from the fact that the E20 was quick out of
the box in Jerez and showed its reliability there," he added.
"We have a lot of work ahead of us over the next week but
everyone at Enstone is ready for this challenge."
Red Bull's double world champion Sebastian Vettel was
fastest overall on Tuesday, with fellow-German Nico Hulkenberg
second on the timing screens for Force India and McLaren's Lewis
Hamilton third.
"It's difficult to judge where we are compared with the
others right now. It's all based on feeling and the feeling I
have inside the car at the moment is fine," said Vettel.
Australian Daniel Ricciardo was fourth for Toro Rosso, ahead
of Ferrari's Fernando Alonso and seven-times champion Michael
Schumacher in the new Mercedes that was presented to the world
in the morning.
"My initial feelings with our new car are certainly good,"
said 43-year-old Schumacher, whose session was ended by an
hydraulics problem. "It's certainly an improvement and we have
worked hard on the areas we had defined last year."
French rookie Charles Pic completed the most laps, 121, in
the 2011 Virgin for what is now the Marussia team.
The team missed the Jerez test and plan to launch their new
car at the final test on March 1.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)