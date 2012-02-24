Feb 24 Sauber's Kamui Kobayashi was the
fastest driver as Formula One's second pre-season test ended in
Barcelona on Friday with the big guns giving little away about
who was really the most competitive.
The Japanese driver set his best time of one minute 22.312
seconds on soft tyres in practice qualifying before the lunch
break, with the team focusing on longer runs in the afternoon.
He did a total of 145 laps.
"Qualifying was actually a weakness of ours in the last two
seasons and we have to resolve this," said Sauber's head of
track engineering Giampaolo Dall'Ara. "This obviously requires
proper practice.
"This lap time now stands as the overall fastest for this
week, but of course this doesn't mean much because proper
comparisons are never possible during testing with each team
running different programmes."
Venezuelan Pastor Maldonado was second quickest for
Williams, completing 134 laps, with Briton Paul di Resta third
in a Force India.
Jenson Button, Britain's 2009 world champion, was fourth for
McLaren ahead of Brazilian Felipe Massa in the Ferrari and
Australian Mark Webber, who completed a full race simulation on
Thusday, for champions Red Bull.
"We've been banging out over 120 laps a day, we haven't had
anything fall off the car this week and that's a good sign,"
McLaren principal Martin Whitmarsh told Britain's Sky Sports
television.
"Seriously, it's been very, very reliable. We've just
concentrated on our engineering programme. We spent the mornings
gathering data, doing tests and not trying to go quick or
super-quick and the afternoons doing long runs.
"It looks tight," added Whitmarsh of the battle at the
front. "I don't sense there is any dominant team...Red Bull look
strong, Ferrari and Mercedes.
"I suspect the big boys at this end (of the paddock) could
probably go two or three seconds a lap quicker if they really
tried. But that's not the name of the game. We're not trying to
win the winter world championship."
The final official pre-season test is also in Barcelona next
week, with the season starting in Australia on March 18.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)