LONDON Feb 28 Champions Red Bull and
rivals Ferrari have changed their plans for the final pre-season
Formula One test after the sport's governing body ruled that all
testing must end by March 5.
Both teams had planned to start the test at Barcelona's
Circuit de Catalunya on Friday, a day later than others, and run
through until the end of Monday.
However they changed their plans after the International
Automobile Federation (FIA) sent teams a clarification of the
sporting regulations on Monday evening. Both will now test from
Thursday to Sunday.
Article 22.4 states that no testing can take place "between
the start of the week preceding the first event of the
championship and 31 December of the same year" with the
exception of a three-day test in August.
The season starts in Melbourne on March 18.
The two teams had interpreted the rule to mean Monday March
12 was the cutoff, although the first practice session in
Australia is on March 16.
The FIA said that date was incorrect because the rules would
have stipulated "the week of the first event" for that to be the
case.
The new ruling means that Lotus, who pulled out of the
second test with a chassis problem detected on the first day,
will not be able to make up the missed mileage.
Nor will Marussia, who announced on Monday that they will be
absent from Barcelona this weekend because their car had failed
its final crash test.
