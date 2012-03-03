March 3 Mark Webber completed his last day
of pre-season Formula One testing in Barcelona on Saturday with
champions Red Bull handing him an upgraded car to try out
before his home Australian Grand Prix on March 18.
With rivals suspecting Red Bull were keeping their powder
dry for Melbourne, the Australian was eighth fastest of 10
drivers on track and played down the importance of the new
chassis and changes that included a revised exhaust layout and
new front wing.
"The thing that everyone's obviously asking about is the
changes we made to the car but I have to say the car was not
massively different to the one I drove on Thursday," he
declared.
"We went through the normal programme, nothing drastic
happened and we just keep working away," he said, adding that he
was looking forward to Melbourne.
"It'll be good to get the season going," he said.
Webber, who has never stood on the podium at his home race
but won the final grand prix of 2011 in Brazil, hands over to
double world champion Sebastian Vettel for Sunday's last session
in Barcelona.
The Australian suggested McLaren, Mercedes and Lotus could
be Red Bull's closest rivals with Ferrari something of a
mystery.
The Italian team declared their drivers would not be
available to the media at the test, in what some saw as a bad
omen despite Ferrari's assurances that was not the case.
"The decision has been taken to keep the whole team fully
focused on the job and there is not any polemic intent behind
it," the team said on their official Twitter feed.
Brazilian Felipe Massa was fourth fastest for Ferrari.
Sauber's Mexican Sergio Perez finished day three with the
quickest lap after Lotus had set the pace on the previous two.
McLaren's Jenson Button was second and Australian Daniel
Ricciardo third for Toro Rosso.
Button, the 2009 world champion, said he had a good feeling
about the new package for Melbourne although he needed more time
to find the right balance with a hydraulics problem in the
morning and then rain in the afternoon.
"The car is feeling good. Whether we're fastest, second
fastest, not fast, I don't know. But it feels we've made a good
step," he told reporters.
"The Red Bull, in my opinion, was heavy on fuel today. They
made some upgrades today that they ran. Perhaps they don't want
to show their hand."
