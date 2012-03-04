By Alan Baldwin
| LONDON, March 4
LONDON, March 4 Kimi Raikkonen wrapped up
his Formula One comeback preparations with a flourish on Sunday
while Red Bull's double world champion Sebastian Vettel endured
a frustrating end to pre-season testing in Barcelona.
Vettel, who will next be in the car in Melbourne when he
begins his campaign for a third successive title in practice for
the March 18 season-opener, was the last name on the timesheets
with just 23 laps to his credit while Raikkonen was top.
The 24-year-old German went off track and broke his front
wing before suffering gearbox problems.
"With testing you always have something you'd run
differently but you have to accept what you get," said Vettel,
winner of 11 out of 19 races last year, in a team review.
"There aren't many years you can give yourself a 10 out of
10 because it's likely that things break or you stop for
precautionary reasons. Overall though, I think we can be quite
happy with how we've done this time."
Former McLaren and Ferrari race winner Raikkonen completed a
whopping 121 laps, including a full race simulation, in his
black and gold Lotus at the Circuit de Catalunya on a day that
started bright but then clouded over before rain in the late
afternoon.
The Finn, who won his title with Ferrari, has not started a
grand prix since 2009 after spending the last two years in
rallying. His best time of one minute 22.030 seconds was set in
the morning.
Raikkonen and his French team mate Romain Grosjean are the
only drivers to have each gone fastest on two of the 12 test
days.
Ferrari's double world champion Fernando Alonso was second
fastest on Sunday but the Italian team have not been happy with
the performance of one of the ugliest cars they have ever made.
Technical director Pat Fry said the team, the most
successful and glamorous in Formula One who won just once last
year, still had a lot of work to do and he was disappointed with
where they were at the moment.
Brazilian Bruno Senna was third on the timesheets with
Williams, ahead of Germany's Nico Hulkenberg in a Force India
and Sauber's Japanese Kamui Kobayashi. McLaren's Lewis Hamilton
was sixth fastest.
Seven times world champion Michael Schumacher was eighth
quickest in the Mercedes, completing 100 laps and 466km.
"I think we can say that we are very well prepared,"
commented Schumacher. "We all know that testing does not show
everything. What we can say though is that the field is tighter
than it has been so we are looking forward to an exciting
season."
Sunday was the last of three pre-season tests, with testing
now banned until the three days scheduled for Italy's Mugello
circuit during the August break.
Spain's HRT team, who failed to finish their new car in time
for the final Barcelona test, will carry out a filming day at
the circuit on Monday which will allow them to complete 100km.
The team said in a statement that Indian Narain Karthikeyan will
be at the wheel.
