May 25 Bangkok will host this year's Race of
Champions, an annual event in December featuring winners from
various motorsport series, and has plans for Formula One as
well.
Organisers said on Friday the Rajamangala Stadium, home of
Thailand's national soccer team, will follow Beijing's 'Bird's
Nest' Olympic Stadium as the second venue outside of Europe to
put on the event.
The event, which has featured champions like Michael
Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel, has been held in Duesseldorf,
Germany, for the last two years.
"This race will be a perfect opportunity for Thais to see
some of the world's greatest drivers and represents another step
by the government in its efforts to promote racing and
automotive sports in the Kingdom," Thailand's Minister of
Tourism and Sports Chumphol Silpa-archa said in a statement.
"We aim to bring Formula One to Thailand as well."
South East Asia already has two races, with Malaysia and
Singapore on the calendar.
The minister was quoted in March as saying Thailand could
meet the conditions to host a Formula One race as early as 2014.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Dave Thompson)