PARIS Dec 6 Jean Todt was unanimously re-elected as president of motorsport's world governing body by the International Automobile Federation (FIA) general assembly on Friday.

The Frenchman had stood unopposed after British rival David Ward withdrew his candidacy last month.

An FIA spokesman said the 250 delegates had voted without abstention for former Ferrari team principal Todt to serve a second four-year period at the helm of the Paris-based federation.

The FIA is the governing body of Formula One as well as world rallying. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ed Osmond)